Samir Geagea: If internal investigation on Beirut blast does not work, we will appeal to World Court

SHAFAQNA- Samir Geagea, leader of the Lebanese Forces Party, stressed that we will appeal to the International Criminal Court if the internal investigation into the explosion in the port of Beirut does not yield clear, realistic and convincing results.

Speaking at a meeting with a delegation from the Lebanese city of Niha, Geagea noted that the criminal investigation had recently taken the right path and that we would follow it step by step to the end and said: If the local investigation into the crime of the Beirut port explosion does not lead to clear, real and convincing results, we will certainly do our best to go to the International Criminal Court to find out the truth and ambiguities of this crime.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English