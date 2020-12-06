Date :Sunday, December 6th, 2020 | Time : 15:54 |ID: 185244 | Print

Samir Geagea: If internal investigation on Beirut blast does not work, we will appeal to World Court

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Samir Geagea, leader of the Lebanese Forces Party, stressed that we will appeal to the International Criminal Court if the internal investigation into the explosion in the port of Beirut does not yield clear, realistic and convincing results.

Speaking at a meeting with a delegation from the Lebanese city of Niha, Geagea noted that the criminal investigation had recently taken the right path and that we would follow it step by step to the end and said: If the local investigation into the crime of the Beirut port explosion does not lead to clear, real and convincing results, we will certainly do our best to go to the International Criminal Court to find out the truth and ambiguities of this crime.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
Yemen: Beirut blast may repeat in Aden
Aoun says won't sign amnesty for officials responsible for Beirut blast
At least 34 refugees killed in Beirut explosion: UN
Omar al-Bashir, Sudan Omar al-Bashir in Court for Second Week of Corruption Trial
What are the results of investigation into the Beirut blast? 3 general results achieved
About 850 grave human rights violations by Bahraini regime in July
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *