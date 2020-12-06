Coronavirus and Religiosity theme of 3rd Iran, Ethiopia interfaith dialogue

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The third round of interreligious dialogue between Iran and Ethiopia will be held in the African country in the near future.

Iranian Cultural Attaché Salman Rostami recently held a meeting with Rev. Dr Bruk Ayele Asale, the president of Mekane Yesus Seminary, in Addis Ababa. In the meeting, the two sides discussed organization of the third round of Iran-Ethiopia interfaith dialogue.

Rostami hailed the Christian seminary’s cooperation in holding the previous rounds of the dialogue and hoped for the development of such joint programs in the future.

It was also decided that “Coronavirus and Religiosity in Islam and Christianity” will be the main theme of discussion in the program.It will be organized in the form of a webinar and its date will soon be announced.

Mekane Yesus Theological Seminary was founded in 1960 in the Ethiopian capital as a joint program to offer Diploma in theology.Ethiopia is a landlocked country in the Horn of Africa. Christianity is the largest religion in the country and Islam is the second largest religion, with 36% (more than 36 million) of the people professing the religion as of 2020.