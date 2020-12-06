Emir of Kuwait agreed to resignation of government

SHAFAQNA- The Emir of Kuwait has agreed to the resignation of the government.

Today (Sunday), Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, while agreeing to the resignation of the Kuwaiti government, called for the continuation of its activities as an interim government until the formation of the new government of this country.

He also issued a decree asking the new parliament to convene on December 15.

