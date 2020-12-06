Pope invites Christians to open their hearts to light of Christmas

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis invited Christians to open their hearts to the light of Christmas and reach out to those who are most in need.

There is no pandemic or crisis that can turn off the light of Christmas, Pope Francis affirmed, as he greeted the faithful present in St. Peter’s Square and following through the media during the Sunday Angelus.

The Pope said that in many homes “the symbols of Christmas are being set up to the delight of children,” and also to the delight of those who no longer are children.

“They are symbols, or signs of hope, especially during this difficult time,” he said, and he invited Christians not to stop at the symbols, but to go beyond and understand their meaning: “Jesus, the love of God, who was revealed to us to reach that goodness which has been poured out on the world”, Vatican News reported.