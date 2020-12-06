Asharq Al-Awsat: Saad Hariri prepared a list of cabinet ministers

SHAFAQNA- Asharq Al-Awsat Newspaper, quoting informed political sources, claimed that Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri has prepared a list of ministers nominated to enter the cabinet and will soon hand it over to Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

“Hariri has included French indicators in this list and has never deviated from it because he remains committed to the French initiative,” the Saudi newspaper’s sources stressed.

The same sources added: “Hariri’s actions are in line with Macron’s actions, which continue to create a social security network in the international and domestic circles of the country that can support the future government, paving the way for Lebanon to emerge from the current crisis.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English