UK: Birmingham approves new amazing mosque

SHAFAQNA- A new landmark mosque in Birmingham, second largest city of the United Kingdom has been approved by the city council.

The seven-storey mosque, approved on December 3, will include a community center, all-girls school, residential flats, and shop units, Birmingham Mail reported.

Up to 2,500 worshippers could use the mosque during Jumu`ah prayers while a maximum of 500 could use it at other times, with the double-height prayer hall set to be 640 square meters in area. Upper floors also include a conference hall, exhibition halls, a library and roof garden, according to About Islam.