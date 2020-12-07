Date :Monday, December 7th, 2020 | Time : 08:57 |ID: 185319 | Print

Saudi delegation enters Iraq

SHAFAQNA- A delegation from Saudi Arabia arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad today (Monday).

An informed official said that a Saudi delegation arrived in Baghdad this morning to hold meetings of the Iraqi-Saudi coordination committee.

The Saudi delegation is scheduled to hold talks with the Iraqi side on bilateral economic and trade issues. The delegation is also scheduled to visit the place donated by Riyadh to Iraqi sports-loving people to build a stadium.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

