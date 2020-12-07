What is the most useful knowledge?

SHAFAQNA – Various knowledge, techniques, intellectual issues, and advantages of these kinds as long as they do not transform and illuminate your heart, and cause appropriate morality; they are darkness and are heavy burdens on your future route (the world, Barzakh, and the Day of Judgment). It is necessary that you seek refuge in God from the bad omens of incidents, and the effects of these sciences, and perceptions and illustrations, because (this type of) science/knowledge is also the greatest covering/curtain, and it can also be light which will be granted to whoever Allah (SWT) wants to. (The letter from the late Mostafa Khomeini (RA) to his brother) [1].

[1] Sairo Soluke Pakaan, Daftare 12, Namehaye Irfani, Ali Mohammadi, Page 147.