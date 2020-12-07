Is reflection on the Quran necessary?

SHAFAQNA – Reflect (Tadabbur) on the holy Quran, this source of Divine Grace, even just by reciting it, as it is the letter of the beloved to the modest listener, has pleasant effects; but reflecting on it can guide the human being to higher ranks. As is mentioned in Ayah 24 of Surah Muhammad: “Do they not then earnestly seek to understand the Quran, or are their hearts locked up by them?” And as long as these locks and straps are not opened and disarranged, there will also be no outcome from reflection [1].

