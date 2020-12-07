Siege and destruction of Imam Hussain (A.S) Mosque in Awamiyah by Saudi forces

SHAFAQNA- Saudi security forces today (Monday) surrounded the Imam Hussain (A.S) Mosque in the Al-Zara area in the southern city of Al-Awamiyah with the aim of destroying it, news sources reported.

This Mosque is the same Mosque in which the martyr Ayatollah Sheikh Nimr Baqir Al-Nimr delivered a sermon against the Al-Saud regime and led the congregation. The deployment of Saudi security forces around the Mosque comes amid earlier reports of Saudi efforts to demolish the mosque. The Twitter account of the Thawar Al-Nimr Network (Al-Nimr Revolutionists Network) wrote on Twitter: The invading Saudi forces have surrounded the Imam Hussain (A.S) Mosque and patrols of the Saudi security forces have been deployed around the Mosque.

Saudi forces destroyed the Mosque where Sheikh Nimr was preaching. Meanwhile, Saudi users reported that Saudi security forces destroyed the Imam Hussain (A.S) Mosque in the city of Awamiyah. According to Al-Ahd, the Twitter account of a Qatifi activist wrote in this regard: Saudi forces destroyed the mosque where the sermon of martyr Sheikh Nimr Baqir Al-Nimr was recited. Sheikh Nimr Baqir Al-Nimr, who was assassinated by Saudi Arabia, delivered revolutionary sermons at the mosque and was the Imam of the city of Awamiyah.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English