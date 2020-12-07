Date :Monday, December 7th, 2020 | Time : 13:56 |ID: 185374 | Print

Photos: Cave life in Yemen

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Members of a Yemeni family in the suburbs of Taizz have turned to caves due to poverty.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
UN: Increase of Suspected cholera cases in Yemen
Saudi crown prince ‘wants out’ of war on Yemen: Leaked emails
Video: Saudi constricts blockage on fuel imports into Yemen
Yemen: Six civilians injured as Saudi warplanes strike Ma’rib
Ayatollah Ali Khameini on Yemen: "Saudi govt. slaughters Yemeni children with US weapons"
The annihilation of the Yemeni nation – Cluster bombs and rights violations
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *