Controversial relocation of Rohingya Muslims to remote island+Photos

SHAFAQNA- The wave of criticism about the transfer of Rohingya refugees to Bangladesh’s Bhasan Char Island continues.

The area is regularly threatened by storms and floods. Bangladesh says the relocation of refugees who have agreed to be relocated to the island will reduce overcrowding in the camps. The United Nations and human rights groups see the area as dangerous to accommodate thousands of Rohingya Muslim refugees.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English  

