Saudi Arabia arrests top Shia Scholar in Al-Ahsa

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A senior Shia cleric has been arrested by Saudi forces in Al-Ahsa Governorate in the country’s Eastern Province, local sources said. According to the sources, security forces raided the home of Allameh Seyyed Hashim Al-Shakhs on Monday and took him into custody.The security forces had encircled the entire neighborhood before raiding the cleric’s house.

Al-Shakhs is an eminent Scholar revered in the Eastern Province. Also on Monday, it was reported on Monday that the Riyadh regime razed to the ground a Mosque in the town of Al-Awamiyah in Eastern Province without any prior warning. The Saudi forces razed the Imam Al-Hussain (AS) Mosque in Al-Zarah, south of the town of Al-Awamiyah, after surrounding it in the morning, Al-Ahed news website reported.