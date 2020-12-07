Recognition of Imam Al-Riḍha (A.S) and Pilgrimage from afar

SHAFAQNA- Hawzah News: All the sinner and the innocent are allowed to enter Imam Riḍha’s (A.S) holy shrine and he does not leave anyone hopeless and empty-handed.

When you step into his holy shrine, you have connected yourself to the infinite ocean of mercy and compassion. He is the sea of light and you are a drop connected to this sea. Although you are polluted and sinful, when you drown in this sea, you will be cleansed from all sins. As his grandfather the Holy Prophet (PBUH) said: “Soon one of my own flesh and blood will be buried in the land of Khorasan. Any believer who goes on pilgrimage to his shrine will be rewarded by God. Heaven will be guaranteed for him and his body will be secure from the Fire of Hell.” (ʿUyūn Akhbār Al-Riḍha, Chapter 66)

Pilgrimage is turning away from others and turning to Him. He is Imam Ar-Ra’ūf (The One who bestows boundless clemency, tenderness and affection) and his kindness is infinite. According to him, the rich and the poor are no different. The sinner and the innocent are allowed to enter his holy shrine. He does not leave anyone empty-handed and hopeless. Everyone enjoys this sea as much as they can. So it is better to empty your heart of filth and vice to benefit from his blessings and virtues.

The sea of ​​ his grace is infinite and it is always flowing, whoever wants, will enjoy the grace of his blessings. If you know who you are in the presence of, you will benefit the most. So perform Ghusl (the Islamic ritual bath). Purify yourself from external and internal pollution. Wear the cleanest clothes. Step towards his holy shrine while practicing Dhikr of God. Be polite when entering his holy shrine by asking permission from God, angels and Imam of the time (AS). Put your hand on your chest politely. Say hello to him sincerely and humbly. Walk slowly and pay attention to who the landlord is and who you go to.

This is not the door and wall of the shrine that hosts you. The host is the selectman of God and caliph and successor of God on earth. Who do you know more noble and honorable than him in the sight of God? So ask him to mediate with God and ask for your needs because of the honor that he and his pure ancestors have in the sight of God. Tie your heart not to his Foolad Window, but to his love. And ask him to cure your outward and inward diseases. Drink from the water of Saqakhaneh until Imam waters you with his Ma’rifah (a detailed and profound understanding).

Read the Ziarah (Duʿāʾ) of Aminullah and know that he is the trustee of God on earth. And whatever you entrust to him, he will return to you in the best way, so entrust your heart and faith to him until he returns to you on the Day of Resurrection, and in order not to be empty-handed during the audit of the Day of Judgment. He himself has guaranteed that whoever comes to his pilgrimage will be helped in three stations on the Day of Resurrection when the letters of the righteous are in their right hand and the letters of the wicked are in their left hand, when crossing the bridge of Ṣirāṭ and when measuring deeds. (Mafatiha Al-Jannan, the virtue of the pilgrimage of ʿAlī b. Mūsā Al-Riḍha (AS))

The pilgrim of Imam Ridha (AS) hopes for this promise and knows that the Imam will fulfill his promise. And instead of any pilgrimage in the world, the Imam will visit him on the Day of Resurrection, will come to his aid and will intercede for him. But, if it is not possible for you to travel long distances, do not be sad because the merciful Imam can be visited even from a distance, All you have to do is politely put your hand on your chest and whisper: Peace be upon you, ʿAlī b. Mūsā al-Riḍā. Then you hear in your heart that he says: “Peace be upon you too.”