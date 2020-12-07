Afghan government to use Mosques as classrooms

SHAFAQNA– IQNA: Afghanistan’s ministry of education plans to use mosques as classrooms. According to an announcement on the ministry’s Facebook page, school students of grades 1-3 will study at mosques in their neighborhood, Al-Jarida reported. It said the move is aimed at enhancing the Islamic identity of the students and promoting Islam’s status in the education system.The measure will also help to offer education to children in areas where there is a lack of schools and education centers.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry described the move as great and important for education.Millions of boys and girls are deprived of education in Afghanistan, according to Afghan and international organizations’ reports. Schools lack buildings, professional teachers and other essentials, with students bearing heat and cold while studying in open areas.