Date :Monday, December 7th, 2020 | Time : 15:18 |ID: 185463 | Print

Pope Francis to visit Iraq in March

SHAFAQNA- The Vatican announced that Pope Francis will make an Apostolic Journey to Iraq on 5-8 March 2021.

The Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, announced the news on Monday, adding that the Pope had accepted the invitation of the Republic of Iraq and the local Catholic Church. It will be an Apostolic Journey covering four days and four Iraqi provinces.

According to the Press Office statement: “He will visit Baghdad, the plain of Ur, linked to the memory of Abraham, the city of Erbil, as well as Mosul and Qaraqosh in the plain of Nineveh”, Vatican News reported.

