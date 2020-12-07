Iran FM calls for supporting the Astana Peace Process

Both sides exchanged views on enhancing the regional and international issues of common interest. Mekdad, for his part, stressed the Syrian government’s determination to continue fighting terrorism, terming the joint cooperation as important, calling it a key step towards restoring peace and tranquility to Syria.

Expressing his appreciation for Iran’s continued support for Syria in the fight against terrorism and extremism, the Syrian Foreign Minister pointed to the abnormal US measures in the region that have led to increased tensions. Mekdad arrived in Tehran late on Sunday at the invitation of the Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif. Mekdad and his accompanying delegation were received upon their arrival by a number of senior officials of the Iranian Foreign Ministry and members of the Syrian embassy in Tehran.