Al-Azhar holds Quran competition for girls

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Egypt’s Al-Azhar Islamic University organized a competition on Quran and Hadiths for girls.

The university’s Islamic Studies and Arabic College in Kafr El-Shaikh governorate held the competition, al-Bawaba News reported. A number of the college’s scholars made up the competition’s panel of judges in different categories.

Mustafa Mohamed Mutawi, dean of the college who supervised the competition, delivered a speech at the closing ceremony, in which winners were awarded. He encouraged university students to make more efforts to learn religious sciences and Quranic teachings. The competition was aimed at promoting Quranic activities among the students.