Pope Francis will travel to Iraq in three months

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the country will host the world’s leading Catholic Christian leader for the first time in less than three months.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement this afternoon (Monday) that Pope Francis I, the leader of the world’s Catholic Christians, will travel to Iraq from March 5 to 8 next year.

A statement from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said: “The Pope’s visit to Iraq, the land of Mesopotamia, the land of envoys and prophets, and the patriot and Prophet Ibrahim, is a historic event and a support to all Iraqis in all walks of life.”

The ministry also issued a statement on Pope Francis’ visit: “It is a message of peace to Iraq and the whole region, and emphasizes the unity of humanity in the face of extremism and conflict, and the strengthening of diversity, forgiveness and coexistence.”

Following this, Iraqi President Barham Salih wrote in a message on his Twitter account: “Mr. Pope Francis will visit Iraq in March next year; His historic trip to Mesopotamia, the land of the prophets and the homeland of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), the father of the prophets, will be a expressive message to support the Iraqis in all walks of life and emphasizes on the unity of humanity in the desire for peace and forgiveness and fighting against extremism.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi president, during a meeting with the world’s Catholic Christian leader at the Vatican in late 2018, formally invited him to visit the historic region of Ur, the birthplace of Prophet Ibraham (PBUH) and the Pope, in turn, promised to respond positively to the invitation at the appropriate time.

In the middle of last year, the then Prime Minister of Iraq, Adel Abdul Mahdi, announced that Pope Francis had been officially invited to visit the historic region of Ur near the city of Al-Nasiriyah, the capital of the southern province of Dhi Qar.

A month later, the world’s Catholic Christian leader announced his intention to travel to Iraq this year, saying: “When I think of Iraq, I always have an idea; I’m ready to go there next year (2020).

It should be noted that Francis I will become the first Vatican pope to visit Iraq next year, where in 2000 Pope John Paul II, the then leader of the world’s Catholic Christians, had planned to travel to Iraq and visit the historic region of Ur, however, negotiations with the government led by the disbanded Ba’ath party failed and the trip was canceled.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English