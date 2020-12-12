Discovery of first printed Quran during reign of King Malik Saud

SHAFAQNA- The Waqf Foundation of King Malik Saud in Saudi Arabia announced the discovery and identification of the first Quran published during the reign of this Saudi king.

This Mus’haf is the first Quran published during the reign of King Malik Saud in 1375 AH, equal to 1955 AD, i.e. 67 years ago. The Malik Saud Waqf Foundation announced in this regard: “The evidence obtained indicates that this Quran was discovered and seen for the first time. They continued further that none of the People of the Book ( the faithful) had seen it before.”

The name of King Malik Saud is mentioned in this version of the Quran. Another particularity of this version is that this version includes verses of the Quran along with translations and footnotes in the Uyghur Turkish language. The translator of this Quran who is the same person as the author of the margins of this Quran was from the people of the holy city of Medina. He was called “Mahmoud Al-Tarazi Al-Madani”. The expenses and the cost of printing this fine Mus’haf were paid by the Turkic tribes of the city of Taif at the time.

King Malik Saud, who was born on January 15th, 1902 – and died on February 23th, 1969 was the second king of the Al-Saud dynasty in Saudi Arabia from 1953 to 1964. He is the brother of the 5 kings that proceeded to reign after him. Their names in chronological order are: King Faisal, King Khalid, King Fahd, King Abdullah and King Salman.

