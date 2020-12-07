Date :Monday, December 7th, 2020 | Time : 18:58 |ID: 185523 | Print

UNHCR voices concerns over relocation of Rohingya Muslims to remote island

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-The head of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), has voiced concerns over relocation of Rohingya Muslims by Bangladeshi authorities to remote island.

“Any transfer must follow a voluntary, informed decision”, Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said on Twitter on Sunday.

According to media reports, about 1,600 Rohingya refugees have moved from camps in Cox’s Bazar to the Bhasan Char island in the Bay of Bengal, a low-lying island said to be vulnerable to cyclones and flooding.

“UNHCR and UN partners seek access to them in order to hear their voices, understand their wishes and see conditions on the island”, added Mr. Grandi, according to UN News.

 

You might also like
Myanmar Army Kills 5 Rohingya Muslims
UN warned: any attempt to return Rohingya Muslims would risk more deaths
Bangladesh, Myanmar agree on 'working group' for refugee plan
First Muslim Film Festival to be held in Toronto
Aung San Suu Kyi to appear at ICJ over Rohingya genocide: Rights group calls for Myanmar boycott
Nearly 2 million Yemenis displaced: UNHCR
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *