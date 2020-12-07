UNHCR voices concerns over relocation of Rohingya Muslims to remote island

SHAFAQNA-The head of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), has voiced concerns over relocation of Rohingya Muslims by Bangladeshi authorities to remote island.

“Any transfer must follow a voluntary, informed decision”, Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said on Twitter on Sunday.

I am concerned by reports of #Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh being moved to Bhasan Char. UNHCR and UN partners seek access to them in order to hear their voices, understand their wishes and see conditions on the island. Any transfer must follow a voluntary, informed decision. — Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) December 6, 2020

According to media reports, about 1,600 Rohingya refugees have moved from camps in Cox’s Bazar to the Bhasan Char island in the Bay of Bengal, a low-lying island said to be vulnerable to cyclones and flooding.

“UNHCR and UN partners seek access to them in order to hear their voices, understand their wishes and see conditions on the island”, added Mr. Grandi, according to UN News.