Indonesia expects halal certificate for experimental coronavirus vaccine

SHAFAQNA-Indonesia’s highest Muslim clerical body is expected to issue a halal certification for the experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by China-based Sinovac Biotech.

Over one million doses of the experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac arrived in Indonesia on Sunday evening. The government has no exact schedule for distributing the doses.

“A study by the Indonesian Ulema Council Halal Product Guarantee Agency and Institute for the Assessment of Food, Drugs and Cosmetics has been completed and has been submitted to the council for the making of a fatwa and halal certification,” Human Development and Culture Minister Muhadjir Effendy said at a news conference, Channel News Asia reported.