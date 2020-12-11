Iraq: A museum to preserve antiquities of ancient urban area of Karbala

SHAFAQNA- Karbala Moala Old City Municipal Services Office affiliated with the holy shrine has opened a small museum to preserve the precious objects discovered and rare and exquisite collections that have been obtained in the process of demolition of the areas around the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) to develop the shrine. According to Shafaqna quoting Shia News, the Urban Services Department of the Old City of Karbala, affiliated with the holy shrine, has opened a small museum to preserve the discovered precious objects and rare and exquisite collections.

In an interview with the official website, the head of the department, Nafi Jassim Al-Khafaji, said: “In the operation to demolish old and dilapidated houses dedicated to the General Secretariat of the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) in the old part of the city, some antiquities and pottery as well as Arabic coins and swords were discovered.” He explained that one of the treasures kept in the museum is a large wooden door that dates back to more than five hundred years ago. He further explained that this door belongs to one of the most important streets of Karbala, called Babal-Taq.

He added: “In this museum, a British weapon called “Qambra” is being kept. This weapon that weighs about twenty-five kilograms was used in the British invasion of Karbala in 1918. It was used in targeting the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS). The museum also houses gold and silver coins minted during the reign of the sultans and princes of many countries around the world, in addition to coins from the Ottoman period at the same time as the founding of Iraq.”

