Jailed Saudi activist accused of contacting unfriendly states

SHAFAQNA- Jailed Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul is accused of dealing with “unfriendly” states and passing classified information.

“There are accusations of dealing with states unfriendly to the kingdom and with providing classified information and other issues like that,” Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said during a visit to Manama, the capital of Bahrain.

“It’s up to the courts to decide… what the facts are,” he added, without giving any further details.

Hathloul, 31, was arrested in May 2018 with around a dozen other women activists .Hathloul’s treatment has been sharply criticised by rights groups, and her sister Lina al-Hathloul said that during the three years of pre-trial detention, no evidence to support the allegations had been put forward, AFP reported.

