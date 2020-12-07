Iraq and Saudi Arabia agree to implement two major projects in Diwaniyah & Al-Anbar

SHAFAQNA- Iraq and Saudi Arabia have agreed to implement two projects worth $ 40 million in Diwaniyah and Al-Anbar provinces.

A high-level Saudi delegation led by Commerce Minister Majid al-Qasbi traveled to Iraq today (Monday) to agree with the Iraqi side on the construction of grain silos in Diwaniyah province and a hospital in the As Saqlāwīyah district of Al-Anbar province worth $ 40 million.

According to a statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Planning, the agreement was signed in the framework of the activities of the Joint Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council, which resumed its work in Baghdad today (Monday), at a meeting of the Iraqi delegation chaired by Khalid Batal Al-Najm, the Iraqi Minister of Planning and the Saudi delegation, headed by the Saudi Minister of Commerce, have examined the issues of concern to both sides, including the investment support agreement between Iraq and Saudi Arabia and the increase in trade between the two countries.

The meeting also discussed more investment opportunities in Iraq and the possibility of Saudi companies entering the investment process in Iraq.

According to the agreement, Saudi Arabia will build grain silos worth $ 25 million and As Saqlāwīyah Hospital worth $ 15 million.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Trade and Investment Majid al-Qasbi, who arrived in Baghdad today (Monday), opened a trade affiliation.

The trade affiliation was established at the Riyadh embassy in Baghdad to facilitate the investment of Saudi companies in Iraq and trade between the two countries.

Prior to the inauguration ceremony, the Saudi delegation met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English