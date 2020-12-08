Deaths of Afghan civilians from US airstrikes surged by more than 300 percent

SHAFAQNA- Deaths of Afghan civilians in airstrikes carried out by the United States and its allies surged dramatically since 2017 , according to a report released on Monday.

The number of civilians killed annually in US and coalition air attacks soared by 330 percent to some 700 civilians in 2019, said Neta C Crawford, co-director of the Costs of War Project at Brown University. More civilians died in 2019 than any other year since the beginning of war in 2001, according to the report.

The Afghan Air Force (AAF), Crawford wrote, is now “harming more Afghan civilians than at any time in its history”. She said that in the first six months of 2020, 86 Afghan civilians were killed and 103 injured in AAF air raids, Aljazeera reported.