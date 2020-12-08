Sa’ad Al-Fagih: Most Saudi prisoners sought reform in country

SHAFAQNA: “Sa’ad Al-Fagih” emphasized that the only way to save Saudi Arabia from destruction is to focus on the issue of detainees in Al-Saud prisons.

“The only way to save Saudi Arabia from destruction is to focus on the issue of detainees in Al-Saud prisons,” said Sa’ad Al-Fagih, a Saudi opposition and head of the Islamic Movement for Reform.

He noted that detainees in Saudi prisons were not detained by mistake or on suspicion of committing a crime, but that most of them were detained because they wanted reform and wanted to save the country from destruction and to deal with oppression and violence.

It is worth mentioning that the number of calls, invitations and requests from the Saudi authorities for the release of the detainees is increasing day by day.

There are 15 main prisons in the regions and provinces of Saudi Arabia, which have units, branches, wards, women’s affairs and so on.

There is no official statement on the number of prisoners in Saudi Arabia, but legal estimates put the number at more than 60,000, including several thousand political prisoners who oppose Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

