New Zealand: Royal commission report into Christchurch attacks released

SHAFAQNA- New Zealand released a royal commission report inquiry into the killing of 51 Muslims at two Mosques in Christchurch in 2019. The Royal Commission of Inquiry criticised police for failing to enforce proper checks when granting a firearms license to Australian gunman Brenton Tarrant, who released a racist manifesto shortly before the attack and streamed the shootings live on Facebook. But despite the shortcomings, the commission found no failings within government agencies that would have prevented the attack at two mosques in the South Island city on March 15, 2019.

“The commission made no findings that these issues would have stopped the attack. But these were both failings and for that I apologise,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said after the report was released. The 800-page report said there was an “inappropriate concentration of resources” on the threat of extremist terrorism. Submissions to the commission by various Muslim organisations described how they felt they were targeted by security agencies while threats against them were not taken seriously, Reuters reported.

The Islamic Women’s Council of New Zealand (IWCNZ) have said in a statement that “justice has not been done served by the report”, which they say was severely restricted by its terms of reference. There was a lack of transparency under the guise of confidentiality and national security, the IWCNZ says. “There are multiple areas of evidence that have not been investigated, and questions raised by IWCNZ have been ignored”, according to The Guardian.