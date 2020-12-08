UK grandmother becomes first in world to receive Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

SHAFAQNA-A 90-year-old grandmother from Britain has become the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

Margaret Keenan received the jab at about 6.45am in Coventry, marking the start of a historic mass vaccination programme. The vaccines will be administered at 50 hospital hubs around the country, with patients aged 80 and over who are either already attending hospital as an outpatient or are being discharged home after a hospital stay, being first in line.

The former jewellery shop assistant who retired four years ago turns 91 next week.Keenan said that “I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19, it’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the new year after being on my own for most of the year,” The Guardian reported.