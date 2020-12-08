AQR posts over 200 programs in cyberspace

SHAFAQNA- Globe Razavi: Astan Quds Razavi’s Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs has posted 241 programs for foreign pilgrims of Imam Ridha (AS) holy shrine in cyberspace since coronavirus outbreak.

Although AQR’s special measures in observing health protocols have provided well-managed presence of pilgrims in Razavi complex, the pandemic has made the pilgrimage difficult for foreigners who used to visit Imam Ridha (AS) holy shrine every year. Arranging various programs in cyberspace and on different international channels, AQR has done its best to meet devotees’ needs and to keep them connected to the spiritual atmosphere of the holy shrine.

This spiritual connection has been formed by AQR since the beginning of the pandemic outbreak that resulted in posting 241 specialized programs and 19 cultural contexts. According to Seyyed Mohammad Javad Hasheminejad, director of the Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs, the service included many different programs including holding contests and specialized forums with participation of international scholars, recitation of Komeil and Tawasol prayers, as well as holding specialized webinars in Arabic, English, Urdu, and Azeri languages.

Hasheminejad described foreign pilgrims’ response to these programs as impressive, noting: “The programs could meet some important aspects of pilgrims’ needs during coronavirus restrictions.”

Al-Kawthar Network’s participation in covering AQR’s pilgrimage program increased during these days. Moreover, international organizations in Arabic and European countries as well as those in India and Pakistan participated in broadcasting these programs.

AQR’s director of Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs pointed to shared programs as another way of developing cultural programs in cyberspace. “AQR’s cooperation with like-minded international institutions has expanded in recent months and the output of these interactions would be significant”.