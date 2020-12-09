Works on floor of Qibla gate of al-Abbas (A.S) shrine +Photos

SHAFAQNA- Al Kafeel: The Engineering Projects Department at the al-Abbas’s (P) Holy Shrine announced that it has begun cladding the floor of the Qibla gate of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), which extends from the yard overlooking it and which was cladded earlier this year, all the way to the point of contact with the floor of the holy sanctuary, on an area estimated to (240) square meters.

All the preparatory and paving work has been completed.

The head of the aforementioned department, Eng. Dea’ Majeed Al-Sa’egh stated to the al-Kafeel Network: “The Qibla gate of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) has witnessed many works, and this is due to the specificity of this gate, as it is the main entrance to the holy shrine.

The floor’s cladding is but one of these works that came after all the decorations and engravings of their walls and ceiling were completed.

Many details have been taken into account, including the height of the gate from both sides of the entrance and from the side of the holy sanctuary, in a way that ensures the ease flow of visitors and processions.”

He explained: “The cladding process was preceded by preparatory work that took time, which included crushing and removing the temporary concrete, after which the necessary measurements were taken.

Granite of high quality was used in these cladding works, with similar colors to the floors of the rest of the gates.”

It is noteworthy that the gate project fall within a large and vital project, which is the expansion of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine, to accommodate the largest number of visitors and Hussayni processions entering this shrine. The gates were executed by the Ard al-Quds Construction Contracting Company and under direct and field supervision by the Engineering Projects Department at the Holy Shrine.