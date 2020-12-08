Date :Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 | Time : 10:05 |ID: 185602 | Print

What is the ruling on abandoning treatment for patients with incurable illnesses? The Grand Ayatollah Alawi Gorgani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Alawi/Alavi Gorgani answered a question about abandoning treatment for incurable patient.

Question: What is the ruling on abandoning treatment for patients with incurable illnesses when there is no hope of recovery?

The Grand Ayatollah Alawi Gorgani: It is not allowed if abandoning treatment causes the patient to get worse or hastens the death of the patient.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

