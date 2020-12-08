https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Ayat-Gorgani.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2020-12-08 10:05:302020-12-08 10:05:30What is the ruling on abandoning treatment for patients with incurable illnesses? The Grand Ayatollah Alawi Gorgani’s answer
What is the ruling on abandoning treatment for patients with incurable illnesses? The Grand Ayatollah Alawi Gorgani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Alawi/Alavi Gorgani answered a question about abandoning treatment for incurable patient.
Question: What is the ruling on abandoning treatment for patients with incurable illnesses when there is no hope of recovery?
The Grand Ayatollah Alawi Gorgani: It is not allowed if abandoning treatment causes the patient to get worse or hastens the death of the patient.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
