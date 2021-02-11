Restraining desires and handling the pain: How to live an Islamic lifestyle (11)

SHAFAQNA- This article series theme is about how to live an Islamic lifestyle. Throughout the course of these articles we seek to find the answers that are lurking in our minds. Those questions that we tend to think about most of the time. However either we never have the courage to search for their answers, find someone to answer it for us, or forget about it all together which often leads to doubts, confusion and misunderstandings when it comes to understanding the religion of Islam.

In order for us to become successful in our Islamic lifestyle we must first come to understand why is it that we are following the religion of Islam? Is it only because Allah (SWT) said in the holy Quran to do so?

Indeed, the religion in the sight of Allah is Islam. [1]

Indeed the main source of our acceptance that Islam is not only a set of verdicts that we must refer to so that we may know how to act in the way that Allah (SWT) commands us, we must also think and ponder over the purpose of these verdicts and what was it that Allah (SWT) wanted for us to think and understand, when he wanted us to follow his precise instructions. Furthermore, when we want to live an Islamic lifestyle we must first and foremost understand the DNA of this material world. What is it made of and how does it function? To answer this question briefly according to the holy Quran it says:

We have certainly created man into hardship.[2]

Therefore, if we want to begin to live an Islamic lifestyle we must first change the way we think about this life. We need to begin to understand that Allah (SWT) created this world for us to face obstacles, problems, hardships, sickness, financial loss, hunger, and many other kinds of hardships. As it is mentioned in the holy Quran:

And we will surely test you with something of fear and hunger and a loss of wealth and lives and fruits, but give good tidings to the patient. [3]

If we want to come make sense with our lives and avoid the confusion of why things happen to good people? Why did this happen to me? Why am I always facing problems? Or dealing with people’s problems? Why am I always in hardship? These questions can all be answered very simply. If we pay attention to what the Quran says and according to the teachings of the holy prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his holy progeny we will come to the conclusion that Islam was revealed to teach us how to restrain our desires and to teach us how to handle pain.

[1] Al-Imran 3:19

[2] Al-Balad 90:4

[3] Al-Baqara 2:155