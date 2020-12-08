https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/fatwa.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2020-12-08 10:09:512020-12-08 10:09:51What is the ruling on touching the Quranic verses in mobile phones? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What is the ruling on touching the Quranic verses in mobile phones? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about touching Quranic verses in mobile phones.
Question: Is it allowed to touch the page of the Quran that is downloaded in the mobile phone for a person without having Wudhu or a woman in her menstrual cycle?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: According to the assumption of the question that in fact the glass of the mobile phone is touched and not the Quranic verses; (in this case) there is no problem.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
