What is the ruling on touching the Quranic verses in mobile phones? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about touching Quranic verses in mobile phones.

Question: Is it allowed to touch the page of the Quran that is downloaded in the mobile phone for a person without having Wudhu or a woman in her menstrual cycle?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: According to the assumption of the question that in fact the glass of the mobile phone is touched and not the Quranic verses; (in this case) there is no problem.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA