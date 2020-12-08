Date :Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 | Time : 10:09 |ID: 185615 | Print

What is the ruling on touching the Quranic verses in mobile phones? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about touching Quranic verses in mobile phones.

Question: Is it allowed to touch the page of the Quran that is downloaded in the mobile phone for a person without having Wudhu or a woman in her menstrual cycle?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: According to the assumption of the question that in fact the glass of the mobile phone is touched and not the Quranic verses; (in this case) there is no problem.

