EU Delegation Heads Visit Gaza

SHAFAQNA- A delegation of EU heads of states entered the strait through the Beit Hanoun crossing in northern Gaza.

The information office of this passage confirmed the arrival of this delegation in a pre-arranged trip and its first trip since the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

A statement from the EU Delegation said that the visit was aimed at solidarity with the people of Gaza and better awareness of recent developments in Gaza, especially the worrying health situation in the wake of the Corona epidemic and its catastrophic social and economical consequences.

In addition to visiting the hospital, which is the headquarters for Corona patients in Gaza, European diplomats will visit European projects and meet with representatives of Gaza civil society.

EU leaders are holding a press conference this afternoon to brief reporters on the content of the meeting.

The British Consulate General had previously arrived in Gaza for a similar mission.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English