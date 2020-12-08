Date :Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 | Time : 12:55 |ID: 185650 | Print

Emir of Kuwait once again appointed “Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah” as PM

SHAFAQNA- The Emir of Kuwait today (Tuesday) re-appointed Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah as the country’s Prime Minister.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Hamad Al-Sabah submitted his resignation letter to the Emir on October 6, and he agreed on Sunday. “Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah will be appointed Prime Minister and will be tasked with forming a new cabinet and presenting their names to us,” the Kuwaiti Emir’s decree reads. According to the decree, the prime minister must inform the Kuwaiti parliament about this issue and start his work from the date of its issuance.

