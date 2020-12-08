Video: Reopening of Grand Mosque of Paris With Adhan

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Mosque of Paris, which has been closed for many days due to the Corona outbreak, has reopened with a reduction in Corona restrictions.

After a long period of closure due to the outbreak of the Corona, the Mosque opened its doors to worshipers on Saturday, December 6th, and this reopening was accompanied by the resounding of the call to prayer (Adhan). By attending this Mosque, the worshipers observed the social distance and offered prayers in congregation.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English