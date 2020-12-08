5 Mosques in Singapore to allow worshippers for Friday prayers

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Five local Mosques in Singapore will allow 250 worshippers each for every Friday prayer session from this week. This will take the total number of weekly spaces available to 19,365 from Dec 11, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said on Facebook on Monday (Dec 7). The five mosques are Al-Islah, Al-Istighfar and Darul Ghufran in the east, Assyafaah in the north, and Al-Khair in the west. At each Mosque, there will be five zones for 50 worshippers each.

This is in compliance with current guidelines from the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth. Last month, the Government launched a pilot program allowing worship sessions of up to 250 participants for religious organizations that have safely conducted services for 100 people. Five other Mosques, An-Nur and Yusof Ishak in the north, Angullia and Sultan in the south, and Maarof in the west – were also part of the pilot. They are now allowed to have 150 worshippers per session. Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli welcomed the move but reminded the Muslim community that the fight against COVID-19 is not over.

“I urge the community to use either the TraceTogether token or application when visiting our mosques,” he said on Facebook on Monday.”In the past, before the introduction of TraceTogether, we had to close all mosques when positive COVID-19 congregants visited the mosques.”Those who have been unable to obtain a prayer slot since Nov 20 can register for one via the MuslimSg app or this website from 10am on Dec 8. Same-day booking for any prayer slots that remain will also be available every Friday from 10am to 2pm. Muis said that due to the changing noon (Zuhur) prayer timing, Mosques will make the prayer call for Friday prayers at 12.50pm from this week. “Should you feel unwell or are unable to attend the Friday prayer session, please cancel your booking at least one hour before your session,” said Muis.