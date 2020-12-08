Date :Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 | Time : 19:35 |ID: 185763 | Print

WHO: Immune barrier from COVID-19 vaccines ‘still far off’

SHAFAQNA- A World Health Organization official said on Monday that “Vaccines are a great tool, they will be very helpful, but the effect of the vaccine in providing some kind of immune barrier is still far off”.

“The things that must be done to prevent an increase, an uptick, a surge or whatever you want to call it are the public health measures,” said Dr. Margaret Harris in response to a question at a Geneva briefing about whether the vaccines would come in time to prevent a third wave of cases in Europe, Reuters reported.

