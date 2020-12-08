Date :Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 | Time : 20:41 |ID: 185769 | Print

UN declares December 27 as day of ‘epidemic preparedness’

SHAFAQNA- A year into COVID-19, the United Nations General Assembly on Monday declared December 27 as day of ‘epidemic preparedness’.

The 193-member General Assembly adopted a resolution by consensus on Monday that recognizes the need “to raise the level of preparedness in order to have the earliest and most adequate response to any epidemic that may arise.” The U.N. resolution stresses the importance of international cooperation and multilateralism, according to Reuters.

