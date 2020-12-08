https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/saudi.jpg 721 1280 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-12-08 21:36:222020-12-08 21:36:22Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet: Palestine is a fundamental Arab issue
Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet: Palestine is a fundamental Arab issue
SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet, in a statement, said that Palestinian cause is a fundamental Arab issue.
The Cabinet on Tuesday said that the Palestinian cause is still at the top of the issues it supports in its foreign policy. The cabinet also stressed “on the importance of Israel ceasing to build settlements on Palestinian lands, as it constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and an obstacle to achieving lasting and comprehensive peace”, according to Reuters.
