US lawmakers ask Intel, Nvidia on chip sales to China used against Uighur Muslims

SHAFAQNA-Republican Senator Marco Rubio and Democratic Representative Jim McGovern sent letters to Intel Corp and Nvidia Corp to request information about the sale of advanced computer chips used by China to surveil Uighur Muslims.

The executives were also asked whether they knew their technology would be used to support surveillance activities conducted by China’s police forces and whether they took steps to ensure their products were not used for human rights abuses or to compromise U.S. national security.