Ayatollah Mohammad Yazdi passes away+Photos

SHAFAQNA- Ayatollah Mohammad Yazdi, the chairman of Iran’s Assembly of Experts and a member of the Guardian Council, passed away a few minutes before.

Ayatollah Yazdi, who had been bedridden for some time due to old age and gastrointestinal disease, passed away this morning. He was one of the prominent students of Imam Khomeini (RA) and the Grand Ayatollah Boroujerdi (RA) who participated in Imam Khomeini’s (RA) classes of jurisprudence and principles. He was one of the steadfast companions of Imam Khomeini’s (RA) revolutionary struggles against oppression, corruption, infidelity and arrogance. He has written many works in religious and jurisprudential sciences.

