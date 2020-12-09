Kuwait suspends granting of residence permits to foreign nationals for two years or more

SHAFAQNA- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior has suspended the granting of residence permits to foreign nationals for two years or more and has limited it to only one year, which includes the spouses and children of Kuwaiti men and women and also mothers of Kuwaiti male citizens.

The reason for granting a one-year residency is the consequences of the new Corona epidemic, which has made many things difficult.

Granting residence permits to foreign nationals for more than one year requires medical examinations and review of security restrictions and other technical matters.

The cessation of residency for more than one year applies to everyone except domestic employees who have an official work permit for more than two years or more.

Out of about 130,000 foreign nationals violating the residence law, only 400 have introduced themselves to the residence affairs offices.

The Interior Ministry gave violators of the residence law in the country a month to rectify the situation, or to leave the country, while their response to the issue has been weak so far.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English