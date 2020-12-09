What happens when the truth and the falsehood are mixed together?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: If the falsehood had not been mixed with the truth, it would have not been hidden to the seekers of the truth; and if the truth had been separated and purified from the falsehood, the tongues of the enemies would have been cut. But they take a part of the truth and a part of the falsehood and mix them together, and that is where the Satan will dominate its friends and only (those who are granted Mercy and Favour from Allah (SWT)) will be saved [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 50.