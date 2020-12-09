What is the ruling on doing Istikharah for marriage? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about doing Istikharah for marriage.

Question: Some parents before marriage proposal do Istikharah and act upon its result; is it necessary to do Istikharah in these cases?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Generally, Istikharah is for removing doubt and confusion for carrying out permissible acts, whether the doubt is in the action itself or in the characteristics of it. Therefore, if there is no confusion in a good deed, Istikharah is not necessary. It must be noted that acting upon the result of Isltikhrah is not Wajib according to the religion; but it is better not to act against it.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA