US imposes sanctions on Al-Mustafa university, Iran’s Yemen envoy

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The US Treasury imposed sanctions on Al-Mustafa International University and Iran’s ambassador to Yemen Hassan Irloo.

The university and the envoy were targeted under US Executive Order 13224, Reuters reported. Al-Mustafa International University is a religious and Islamic university established to expand and introduce Islamic and religious teachings in the world through modern facilities and technologies. It provides enthusiasts from all over the world with the opportunity of studying Islamic sciences and knowledge.As a result of Tuesday’s action, all property of those designated, as well as of any entities 50% or more owned by them, that fall under US jurisdiction are blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from dealing with them.In addition, foreign banks that knowingly facilitate significant transactions for them, or people who provide material support to them, risk losing access to the US financial system or having their own property blocked.