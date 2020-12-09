Date :Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 | Time : 14:17 |ID: 185826 | Print

US imposes sanctions on Al-Mustafa university, Iran’s Yemen envoy

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The US Treasury imposed sanctions on Al-Mustafa International University and Iran’s ambassador to Yemen Hassan Irloo.

The university and the envoy were targeted under US Executive Order 13224, Reuters reported. Al-Mustafa International University is a religious and Islamic university established to expand and introduce Islamic and religious teachings in the world through modern facilities and technologies. It provides enthusiasts from all over the world with the opportunity of studying Islamic sciences and knowledge.As a result of Tuesday’s action, all property of those designated, as well as of any entities 50% or more owned by them, that fall under US jurisdiction are blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from dealing with them.In addition, foreign banks that knowingly facilitate significant transactions for them, or people who provide material support to them, risk losing access to the US financial system or having their own property blocked.

You might also like
UK petition urging removal of US sanctions against Iran
Abbas Mousavi, Boris Johnson, Saudi Arabia, Yemen Abbas Mousavi rejects UK’s blame for oil field attacks, slams British ‘war crimes’ in Yemen
Iran's Supreme Leader: “There will be no war, and we will not negotiate with the US”
CENTCOM's claim: Iranian forces seize a ship in international waters+Video
Iranian MP: EU blames Iran for attack on Saudi oil plants under US pressure
Emmanuel Macron, France, Iran, Yemen,Saudi Arabia FM spox: France wants facts before commenting on Saudi attack
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *