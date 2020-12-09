Quran contest held for Iranian students in China

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Iranian Cultural Center in China organized a Quran competition for Iranian students in the Asian country.

Abbas Ali Vafaei, Iran’s Cultural Attaché in China, said the competition was organized online, according to the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization. He said Iranian students from cities across China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan, Hangzhou, Shenzhen and Dalian, took part in the Quranic event. In the recitation category, the contenders submitted a recorded file of their Tahqiq and Tarteel recitation (in men’s section) and Tarteel recitation (in women’s section) of the selected verses, the cultural official said. He added that there was also a Quranic concepts category in which the participants answered 50 questions about the concepts and teachings of the verses of the Holy Book. Fifteen students were selected as winners in the Quranic concepts category and 8 in the recitation category, Vafaei went on to say.