Iraqi MP Urges Support for Quranic Talents

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: First Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Hassan Karim Al-Kaabi called for support for those who are talented in Quranic fields.

The related organizations and institutions should identify and help those who are talented in Quranic fields such as memorization and recitation, he said in a meeting with Zuhair al-Husseini, a top Iraqi Qari, Nina News reported. He said this should be done using all capacities available, including by holding competitions and conferences.

Al-Kaabi also praised al-Husseini as a source of pride for the Arab country. He congratulated the young Qari for his recent success in winning a national Quran competition held in Kufa. Quranic activities have significantly developed in Iraq since the 2003 overthrow of former dictator Saddam Hussein. There has been a growing trend of Quranic programs such as competitions, recitation sessions and educational programs held in the country in recent years.