Zarif lauds inauguration of Khaf-Herat railway

“The Khaf-Herat railway’s significance is not only for Iran & Afghanistan, but for the greater region,” Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday. “As a gateway that’ll boost trade and people-to-people exchanges, it will also contribute to regional stability & development,” he added.

“Turning our frontiers into bridges is a priority,” he noted. The 220-km Khaf-Herat railroad project includes four phases that are under construction.

About 77 km of the project, which includes two phases, is in Iran’s soil and the rest in Afghanistan. One of the phases that is in Afghanistan is to be inaugurated in next few days.

The railroad project ensures Afghanistan’s access to free waters and European markets. Iran enjoys appropriate capacities to transfer energy to South and East Asia through its maritime routes and can be an important gateway for great eastern trade partners like India and China.